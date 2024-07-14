Amaya went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

After sitting out the matinee, Amaya took Kyle Gibson deep in the second inning of the nightcap for his third homer of the year, helping the Cubs to an early 4-2 lead that slipped away late. The 25-year-old backstop has been alternating starts with Tomas Nido over the last week, and the arrangement seems to be agreeing with Amaya -- he's gone 5-for-12 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last four games.