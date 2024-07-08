Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.

Taylor accounted for Los Angeles' only two runs of the contest with his 403-foot blast in the sixth inning. The utility man has bounced back from an awful start to the campaign to slash .282/.404/.590 with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases over his past 15 games. Taylor has consequently started each of the Dodgers' past seven contests, and though he's hitting only .182 during that stretch, he has two long balls and a 6:8 BB:K.