Taylor will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor will pick up his second start of the season, filling in left field for the left-handed-hitting Michael Conforto, who will head to the bench while the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill. Though he has the ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfield, Taylor doesn't look as though he'll be assured a regular short-side platoon role; he didn't start in the Dodgers' previous two matchups with left-handers.