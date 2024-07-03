Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez plated the Dodgers' first two runs and then helped them finish off the back-and-forth game with a walk-off single in the ninth. This was his first multi-hit effort in seven contests -- he'd gone just 2-for-23 (.087) over his previous six games. Hernandez is up to .254/.316/.480 slash line with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 44 runs scored, four stolen bases, 17 doubles and a triple through 84 contests.