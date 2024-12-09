Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Lee (shoulder) will have no restrictions at the start of spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee is right at the end of a six-month timetable that was provided following surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's not clear what kind of workouts Lee is able to do currently, but it would appear there are no concerns about his readiness for the beginning of camp and Opening Day. The 26-year-old slashed .262/.310/.331 with two home runs and two stolen bases in his first 37 games for the Giants before going under the knife. He's projected to be the Giants' center fielder and likely leadoff man next season.