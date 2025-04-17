Lee isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Phillies will send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez out to the bump Thursday, so the lefty-hitting Lee will grab a seat on San Francisco's bench. Luis Matos will fill the resulting void in center field while batting leadoff.
More News
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Hits another double with two RBI•
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Multi-hit effort in defeat•
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Homers twice in win•
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Cranks first homer of 2025•
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Racks up three hits, steal base•
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Sitting versus lefty•