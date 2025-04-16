Lee went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Lee delivered a bounce-back performance after going 0-for-5 in Monday's 10-4 win over the Phillies. The 26-year-old doubled in the sixth frame before coming around to score, then he added an RBI single in the eighth. Lee has logged at least one hit in five of his last six appearances, including three home runs, three doubles and a triple. He's slashing an impressive .333/.400/.651 with 13 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, three stolen bases and a 7:12 BB:K across 70 plate appearances.