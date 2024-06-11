Rodriguez (2-1) retired the only batter he faced to earn the extra-inning win over the Astros on Monday.

The Astros found success against Erik Miller to begin the 10th inning, but Rodriguez got a groundout from Jeremy Pena to end the half-inning with the Giants down 3-1. They rallied on offense, earning a walk-off win to give Rodriguez his second victory this season. Rodriguez has allowed multiple runs in two of his last six outings, but he's gone five appearances without walking a batter. On the year, the rookie reliever has a 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings, which is more than fine for what amounts to a low-leverage role most of the time.