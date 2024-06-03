The Guardians promoted Genao from Single-A Lynchburg to High-A Lake County on Monday.

The 20-year-old infielder was one of Lynchburg's standout performers through the first two months of the minor-league season, hitting .346 and getting on base at a .387 clip while slugging seven home runs and stealing 10 bases over his 199 plate appearances. Genao should settle into the everyday role in the middle infield at Lake County that was vacated by second baseman Nate Furman, who was promoted to Double-A Akron on Monday.