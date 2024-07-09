Williams allowed four hits and a walk over 5.1 shutout frames in a no-decision Monday. He struck out five during the loss to Detroit.

Williams wasn't overly efficient but he threw 62 of 89 pitches for strikes and allowed only one extra-base hit. The 24-year-old righty looked more like himself after being tagged with five runs in his season debut July 3. He threw 74 pitches in that outing and appears to be ready for a full workload. He'll carry a 4.82 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in Tampa Bay this weekend.