Williams (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings Wednesday as the Guardians fell 8-2 to the White Sox. He struck out two.

Making his 2024 debut after recovering from an elbow injury he suffered during spring training, Williams faded quickly and served up back-to-back doubles to Lenyn Sosa and Nicky Lopez in the fourth inning to kick off a four-run frame for Chicago. The right-hander got lifted after 74 pitches (46 strikes), but some rust isn't surprising and Cleveland will give him time to find a rhythm on the mound. Williams is scheduled to make his next start on the road early next week in Detroit.