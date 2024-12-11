The Pirates traded Hartle, Luis Ortiz and Michael Kennedy to the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for Spencer Horwitz, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After being selected 83rd overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Hartle appeared in just one game at Single-A Bradenton, allowing three earned runs in 1.2 frames while striking out two batters and walking one. He shouldn't be expected to reach the majors anytime soon, though his above-average command could help him start his ascent through Cleveland's farm system.