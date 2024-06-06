Freeman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Freeman had been in line to receive Wednesday's game off before that contest was postponed due to inclement weather, but he'll see his streak of 20 consecutive starts come to an official end Thursday. Though he's moved out of the leadoff spot since the Guardians brought back Steven Kwan from the injured list Friday, Freeman has continued to thrive with four hits -- including a game-winning home run Tuesday -- and a stolen base over his last four starts. Utility man Daniel Schneemann will get the nod in center field Thursday in Freeman's stead.