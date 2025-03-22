Freeman was traded from the Guardians to the Rockies on Saturday in exchange for Nolan Jones, SI.com reports.

Freeman was in competition for playing time at second base with Cleveland this spring and maintained an impressive 1.080 OPS across 39 at-bats -- including eight extra-base hits. He's struggled to turn his contact-heavy approach at the plate into meaningful big-league production in partial playing time across the last three campaigns, but playing at Coors Field could help him turn a corner. Freeman should get regular run at second base to begin the 2025 season with Thairo Estrada (wrist) sidelined, and he could also fill a small-side platoon in left field.