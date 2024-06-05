Freeman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Though he's moved out of the leadoff spot since the Guardians brought back Steven Kwan from the injured list Friday, Freeman has continued to thrive with four hits -- including a game-winning home run Tuesday -- and a stolen base over his last four games. Utility man Daniel Schneemann will get the nod in center field Wednesday in what looks to be little more than a maintenance day for Freeman, who had started in each of Cleveland's last 20 games.