Miller (6-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was another solid outing from Miller, who's now allowed just two earned runs over 12.2 innings in his last two starts. While he's been inconsistent at times this year, the 25-year-old Miller has turned in a respectable 3.46 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB across 15 starts (88.1 innings). Miller will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for this weekend in Miami.