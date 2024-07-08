Kirby didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out eight.

Kirby posted a sixth straight quality start and left the contest having allowed just one run. However, he left a pair of runners on the basepaths, both of which came in to score on a George Springer home run to finalize Kirby's earned run total at three. Kirby is tied for the 10th most quality starts in baseball and ranks top-10 in innings pitched with 111.2. He owns a 3.39 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP along with an outstanding 109:11 K:BB on the year. He's scheduled to face the Angels next weekend.