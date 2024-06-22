Kirby came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old right-hander reeled off his third straight quality start and ninth of the season on an efficient 85 pitches (60 strikes), but Kirby was denied his seventh win of the year when the Seattle offense went cold after the second inning. He'll take a 3.47 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and dazzling 89:9 K:BB through 93.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Tampa Bay.