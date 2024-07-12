Clase, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Clase didn't appear in Wednesday's series finale against the Padres, but he logged his first big-league plate appearances since May 27 in Thursday's lopsided victory. The promising prospect, who's helping fill in while Dominic Canzone (groin) is on the injured list, is looking to narrow the gulf between his performance at Triple-A and the big-league level after producing just a .176 average and .406 OPS in his first 15 games of major-league action earlier this season.