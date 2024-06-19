Polanco (hamstring) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, playing seven innings at second base and going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to Las Vegas.

It was a feel-good night all around for Polanco within the context of his recovery, as he handled the bump up in affiliate from High-A Everett well and logged his longest time on the field yet over his first three minor-league games. The veteran infielder is likely due for at least one more outing with the Rainiers before activation is considered, and in addition to the apparently improved condition of his previously ailing hamstring, it's encouraging Polanco has reached safely in all three rehab games thus far.