Polanco is expected to remain limited to DH duties for another 1-to-2 weeks, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Additionally, the switch-hitting Polanco, who has been dealing with an issue in his side, doesn't appear to be quite ready to hit from the right side. "He still has a little bit of soreness when he swings right-handed," manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday. "He continues to get better and better, and we'll keep monitoring it." With Ryan Bliss (biceps) out for 4-to-5 months and Polanco still not ready to play the field, the Mariners are pretty thin on the infield. When in the lineup, Polanco has swung a hot bat, slashing .370/.393/.593 with two home runs, 10 RBI, two runs and one stolen base across 29 plate appearances.