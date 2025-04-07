Polanco (side) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Monday's game versus the Astros, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco missed the previous two contests with side soreness that was originally reported as knee soreness but is feeling well enough to give it a go in the series opener against the division rival Astros. The switch hitter sports a scorching .450/.476/.750 batting line with two home runs in the early going this season.