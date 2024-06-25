Garver went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Garver's seventh-inning, 400-foot shot to left with Dominic Canzone aboard snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Mariners' their final two runs of the night. The round tripper snapped a brief 0-for-12 skid that had encompassed Garver's last three-plus games, and it marked the veteran's fourth time leaving the yard in the last 15 games. Garver is carrying a forgettable .200 average across his 75 plate appearances in June, but an 18.7 percent walk rate and nine extra-base hits have helped him to an impressive .830 OPS in that same span.