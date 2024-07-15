The Marlins have selected May with the 70th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

May pitched for a different college all three years and spent his junior season in the Oregon State rotation, save for a month he missed with an elbow strain. The 6-foot-2 righty's slider is his best pitch, while his 94-95 mph fastball is an above-average offering. He'll work on improving his changeup and control enough for him to start, but he could fit in a big-league bullpen eventually if that doesn't work out.