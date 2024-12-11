Share Video

The Rangers traded Acosta to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Echedry Vargas and Brayan Mendoza in exchange for Jake Burger, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

In 104 games with Double-A Frisco last season, Acosta slashed .286/.351/.423 with 56 RBI and swiped 26 bags. He was selected to the Rangers' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, which means he will now have a spot on Miami's 40-man roster. While the 22-year-old is unlikely to crack the big-league squad out of spring training, a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville could come in the near future.

