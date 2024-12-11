The Rangers traded Acosta to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Echedry Vargas and Brayan Mendoza in exchange for Jake Burger, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

In 104 games with Double-A Frisco last season, Acosta slashed .286/.351/.423 with 56 RBI and swiped 26 bags. He was selected to the Rangers' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, which means he will now have a spot on Miami's 40-man roster. While the 22-year-old is unlikely to crack the big-league squad out of spring training, a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville could come in the near future.