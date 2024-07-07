Munoz is slated to start Thursday's game against the Astros in Houston.

In his last appearance Friday against the White Sox, Munoz piggybacked starter Bryan Hoeing for four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters over his 87 pitches. Both Munoz and Hoeing will get their own starts this week, as Hoeing is slated to toe the rubber Wednesday while Munoz gets the ball for the series finale. Munoz holds a 5.48 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB through 44.1 innings in the majors this season.