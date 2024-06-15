Anderson (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in two innings. He struck out one.

Anderson held the Nats scoreless through his first two innings before unraveling in the third, where he allowed seven straight hits without recording an out. While it certainly wasn't an inspiring debut in Miami for Anderson, the 29-year-old right-hander could get another shot in the rotation with Edward Cabrera (shoulder), Ryan Weathers (finger) and Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) all on the IL.