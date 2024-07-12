Edwards went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Batting sixth with right-hander Jake Bloss on the mound for Houston, Edwards' speed was on full display -- he advanced on two wild pitches in the second inning before coming home with Miami's second run, and he then singled and stole his first bag of 2024 in the sixth. Edwards had 37 steals in 41 attempts between Triple-A and the majors last year, so if he keeps getting on base, his wheels could translate into consistent fantasy value. The 24-year-old infielder has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, slashing .333/.395/.410 over that stretch, and he seems likely to remain the Marlins' starting shortstop even when Otto Lopez (back) has returned from the IL.