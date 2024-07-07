Diaz struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Seeing his first action since serving a 10-game suspension for use of a foreign substance, Diaz hit Oneil Cruz with a pitch to begin the frame but escaped the minor jam by striking out Rowdy Tellez and getting Andrew McCutchen to ground into a double play. Diaz has had a turbulent campaign in his return from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2023 season, but he had been showing signs of turning things around prior to the suspension -- he's allowed only one run in his last six innings with a 7:0 K:BB.