Senga (shoulder/tricep) is scheduled to throw his next live batting practice session later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While facing hitters Sunday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the first time since early May, Senga tossed 22 pitches. He's scheduled to rejoin the Mets in New York this week, and assuming his arm responded well to Sunday's workout, he'll throw another live BP within the next few days. Senga was placed on the injured list coming out of spring training with a shoulder capsule strain and advanced to mound work in late April before having his throwing program shut down when he experienced tricep tightness and nerve inflammation. He's since resumed ramping back up but isn't expected to be ready to make his 2024 debut with the Mets until after the All-Star break.