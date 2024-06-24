Garrett gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Sunday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Cubs.

Edwin Diaz came on the ninth but got ejected for a foreign substance, and Jake Diekman wound up getting a one-out save as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza scrambled to fill in for his closer. Diaz is facing a 10-game suspension, and based on Mendoza's bullpen usage while the right-hander was out injured, Garrett should be viewed as the favorite to handle any save chances during that time. Diekman, Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith and even potentially Dedniel Nunez could all be factors in the ninth as well, however.