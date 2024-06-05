Herz (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 6-3 to the Mets, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out three.

Making his major-league debut, the 23-year-old southpaw looked good his first time through the order, but New York's hitters quickly figured him out. Herz could get a longer look in the Nats' rotation due to the team's lack of alternatives, but Josiah Gray (elbow) could be back by the middle of the month to bump the rookie back to Triple-A. Assuming he does stick around, Herz would face a tough test in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.