Finnegan earned the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Reds, allowing one walk before recording the final out.

It didn't appear that Finnegan would be needed Friday, as the Nationals carried an 8-1 lead into the ninth. However, Jose Ferrer and Derek Law would combine to allow four runs in the frame, forcing the Nats to turn to Finnegan with two outs. The right-hander would issue a walk before ultimately getting Elly De La Cruz to ground out to seal an 8-5 win. The 32-year-old Finnegan has been excellent for Washington this year -- he's up to 26 saves, third-most in the league, with a 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB across 40.2 innings.