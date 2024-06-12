The Nationals plan to call up Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Wednesday's game in Detroit, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

He'll likely join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo, who is expected to go on the 10-day injured list after straining his hamstring in Tuesday's 5-4 win. Between his previous two stints in the majors this season, Lipscomb slashed an underwhelming .252/.331/.290 over 121 plate appearances, though he contributed 10 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Lipscomb had served mostly as an everyday player at third base when he was up with the Nationals earlier this season, but he could be relegated to a short-side platoon role if Washington elects to have Joey Meneses replace Gallo as a regular in the lineup.