The Cubs non-tendered Madrigal on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, Madrigal will enter free agency for the first time in his professional career. Injuries have plagued the 27-year-old infielder, and in 2024 he was limited to just 51 regular-season games after fracturing his left hand in early June while playing for Triple-A Iowa. Madrigal finished with a slash line of .221/.280/.256 with 10 RBI over 94 major-league plate appearances, and he'll look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the infield.