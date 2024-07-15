The Orioles have selected Overn with the 97th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A two-spot athlete at USC, Overn eventually gave up football in 2023 to focus on baseball. The outfielder has elite speed which he displays both on the basepaths and in center field, and while he's displayed little game-day power, his defensive profile is good enough to potentially get him to the majors. If the Orioles can unlock some thump in his bat, he could prove to be a bargain in the third round.