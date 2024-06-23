Tavera (shoulder) will return to Single-A Delmarva's roster Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Tavera will be back with the active roster with Delmarva after missing over a month with a right shoulder sprain. The outfielder went 1-for-7 with a walk, three strikeouts and a run scored over his three-game rehab stint at the Florida Complex League. Over 26 games at Single-A this season, Tavera has struggled to a .173 average with two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a 12 stolen bases.