Cowser is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

For the third straight game, Cowser is out of the lineup against a right-hander (this time Jameson Taillon). Heston Kjerstad has recently emerged as the Orioles' preferred option in left field against righties, while Austin Hays typically gets the call at the position versus lefties. Meanwhile, Cedric Mullins has tightened his grip on the center field job. After posting a 1.004 OPS in April, Cowser has collected just a .621 OPS since May 1.