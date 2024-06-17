Burnes (8-2) earned the victory Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Burnes matched a season high by allowing nine baserunners, but it didn't matter as he limited the damage, allowing only two runs over six innings as the Orioles provided him with eight runs of support. Burnes has still yet to allow more than three earned runs in any start this season, allowing two or fewer runs for the 12th time in 15 games and earning his 10th consecutive quality start. He'll carry a 2.14 ERA and 1.04 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled to take place when the Orioles travel to Houston to take on the Astros next weekend.