Henderson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 4-2 win against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Henderson knocked in Baltimore's first two runs with a single in the second inning and a solo shot to center field in the fifth. The talented young shortstop has gone deep eight times over 24 games in June, including four times across his past six contests. Henderson ranks second in the majors with 26 homers through 79 games on the campaign and needs just two more long balls to match the 28 home runs he belted over 150 contests last year.