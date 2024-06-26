Henderson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in a 10-8 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Henderson hit a two-run home run in the first inning then walked and scored in the third. He later singled and scored in the seventh frame and added another walk in the eighth. Henderson registered his seventh-multi hit game in June and is now slashing .333/.436/.667 with seven home runs and 14 RBI this month. On the season, the 22-year-old shortstop is slashing .282/.383/.607 with 25 homers, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored and 13 steals over 305 at-bats.