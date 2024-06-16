Mazur (0-2) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and six walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Mazur has struggled to find the strike zone through his first three big-league outings, racking up 13 walks over 12.2 frames. Surprisingly, none of Mazur's career-high six free passes Saturday resulted in a score -- the rookie managed to wiggle out of a constant stream of baserunners until a pair of Mets doubles in the fourth inning resulted in New York's first run. Nonetheless, Mazur isn't likely to find major-league success if he continues to issue free passes at his current rate, and he could be pushed out of San Diego's rotation if Yu Darvish (groin) is able to return to action next week.