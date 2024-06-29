Merrill went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-2 win over the Red Sox.

The rookie capped San Diego's improbable nine-run fifth inning by sending a Greg Weissert fastball over the fence in straightaway center field. Merrill's power has emerged as the weather has heated up -- while his 11 homers through 82 games is already good for a 21-year-old in his first MLB campaign, eight of those long balls have come in his last 15 contests, a stretch in which he's batting .309 (17-for-55) with 11 runs and 16 RBI.