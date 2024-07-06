Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-8 win against the Diamondbacks.

Profar's long ball was a big one, as it knotted up the score in the bottom of the ninth after Arizona had taken the lead with a six-run top of the frame. It also gave the outfielder two consecutive contests with a homer following a 19-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Profar is in the midst of his best big-league campaign, slashing .316/.409/.490 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 51 runs and five stolen bases over 364 plate appearances.