The Padres have selected Mayfield with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The two main quibbles with Mayfield are unrelated to his stuff or control: he took last summer off so pro teams didn't get to see him face the best competition on the showcase circuit and he is one of the older high schoolers in the class, having turned 19 in February. Other than those two factors, there's a lot to like. The 6-foot-4 lefty has a great fastball/changeup combination, with his heater ticking up into the mid-90s at times this spring, and his changeup grading as one of the better ones in the entire class. His breaking ball is still a work in progress and his control should be good enough to start.