Waldron (5-9) took the loss Friday as the Padres fell 7-0 to the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The knuckleballer was sharp in his ninth quality start of the season, tossing 66 of 97 pitches for strikes, but he had no margin for error as San Diego's offense was ice cold coming out of the All-Star break. Waldron has worked at least six innings in nine of his last 10 trips to the mound, posting a 2.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 62.2 innings over that stretch. He lines up to make his next outing on the road next week against the Nationals.