Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Rojas will take a seat for the second time in the series, hitting the bench while Brandon Marsh -- who returned from the injured list Saturday -- covers center field in his stead. Though Marsh will likely see most of his reps in left field moving forward, his return could cost Rojas more time if he continues to languish at the plate and the Phillies want to open up more at-bats for David Dahl, who had served as the primary replacement in left field for Marsh.