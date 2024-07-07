Suarez (10-3) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Only three Atlanta batters got hits in the contest, but they each had two against Suarez. Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna each homered and combined to drive in all five runs. Suarez has allowed 15 runs (13 earned) across 15.2 innings over his last three starts, accounting for three of the four times he's given up at least four runs this year. He's at a 2.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 106:23 K:BB through 108 innings over 18 starts. Suarez will look to end his early-summer swoon in a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.