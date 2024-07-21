German re-signed Sunday with the Pirates on a minor-league contract, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

German had opted out of his minor-league deal with the Pirates last week, but after canvassing the open market, he's elected to rejoin the organization. His new contract contains an Aug. 9 opt-out clause, so he could choose to pursue free agency once again in three weeks if he's not promoted to the big leagues before then. German has turned in a 5.36 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 48:28 K:BB across 50.1 innings over his 10 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season.