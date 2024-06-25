Davis (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis has been on the 7-day concussion IL since June 15, and Wednesday will be the first time he's played in any sort of game since then. The Pirates haven't indicated how long the 24-year-old's assignment might last, though it's possible he remains in the minors upon being activated after slashing just .153/.267/.235 across 101 major-league plate appearances this season.